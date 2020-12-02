Bailey

"FLOYDIAN SLIP," a weekly PINK FLOYD show produced by CRAIG BAILEY of SHELBURNE, VT, begins airing on WMRV (THE RIVER 106.5 FM)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6th at 8p (ET).

The thirty-year-old show "FLOYDIAN SLIP" is currently heard on more than 100 stations in the U.S., CANADA, and overseas. It began on ITHACA COLLEGE's 106-VIC/ITHACA, N.Y., WEXP (Experience 105.1), WCPV (101.3 FM)/BURLINGTON, VT.

More information at www.floydianslip.com

