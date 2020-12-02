Parton

Country legend DOLLY PARTON kicked off MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT's 2020 "Jingle Challenge" TODAY (12/2) on her FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM. The challenge encourages people to send uplifting messages to patients, families and staff at the NASHVILLE hospital, with a goal of 10,000 holiday messages to children and staff. BLAKE SHELTON, LAUREN ALAINA, JON PARDI, SARA EVANS, RASCAL FLATTS, LADY A, RUNAWAY JUNE, ABBY ANDERSON, JILLIAN JACQUELINE, TRAVIS DENNING and more will join PARTON and participate in the challenge.

Starting TODAY, individuals nationwide can customize a photo with PARTON on SANTA's sleigh in the HANNAH DENNISON BUTTERFLY GARDEN located inside the hospital, along with a message to patients, family and staff. The butterfly garden was renamed in 2018 in honor of and dedicated to PARTON's niece HANNAH DENNISON, a survivor of childhood cancer who received her care at the hospital.

“We are so grateful to DOLLY, all the participating artists and our larger community for virtually delivering messages of encouragement and support to our children, their families and our amazing staff,” said MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT Pres./ MD, MMHC MEG RUSH. “It is heartwarming to know that during this holiday season our hospital is wrapped in the caring spirit of our community, which serves as the foundation of the work we do every day as we provide hope and healing to children and families all year round.”

Find more information and join the "Jingle Challenge" here.

« see more Net News