Podcast Version

Despite the disruption due to the pandemic, HOLLYWOOD's awards season is proceeding, and the LOS ANGELES TIMES, which prints a weekly tabloid section, "THE ENVELOPE," covering the runup to the awards shows, is adding a companion podcast with the same name to cover the competition for OSCARS, EMMYS, and other honors.

The podcast version of "THE ENVELOPE" will be hosted by TIMES television writer YVONNE VILLARREAL and movie writer MARK OLSEN, with GLENN WHIPP making regular appearances with predictions and commentary.

The show will post WEDNESDAYS beginning DECEMBER 9th with OLSEN interviewing ANDY SAMBERG about his contending film "PALM SPRINGS"; future episodes will include talks with ANYA TAYLOR-JOY ("THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT"), RASHIDA JONES ("ON THE ROCKS"), JURNEE SMOLLETT ("LOVECRAFT COUNTRY"), and AUBREY PLAZA ("BLACK BEAR").

