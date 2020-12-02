Nugs.Net Partners With Sweet Relief

NUGS.NET, the live music streaming service, has partnered with the charitable organization SWEET RELIEF to assist the music community due to COVID-19. Beginning TODAY (12/2), NUGS.NET is offering unlimited streaming of over 25,000 official live concert recordings, as well as access to full video-on-demand concerts in HD and 4K.

The unlimited access includes archived recordings from hundreds of artists, including; PEARL JAM, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PHISH, DEAD & COMPANY, METALLICA, JIMMY BUFFET, THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO, BOB DYLAN, WILCO, TYLER CHILDERS, WIDESPREAD PANIC, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT, THE WHITE STRIPES, SONIC YOUTH, MY MORNING JACKET, THE MAVERICKS, and UMPHREY'S MCGEE.

NUGS.NET Founder/CEO, BRAD SERLING, said, “For the last 18 years, we have remained focused on one thing: live music. In that time, we've live-streamed thousands of concerts and added new recordings to the service on a nightly basis. During the pandemic, our on-demand access to live music has been a lifeline to fans. We’re excited to open it up for even more to enjoy.” Regarding the partnership with SWEET RELIEF, BRAD SERLING added, “It is incredibly important for us to support the countless unemployed workers and musicians who rely on income touring and live music. Some of them are dealing with medical bills stemming from personal struggles with the virus. That’s why we are donating a portion of every new nugs.net subscription to support SWEET RELIEF’s mission to assist those musicians and industry workers directly impacted by the virus. This promotion is good news for live music fans, and it’s desperately needed support for the bedrock of the live music community.”

This limited-time promotion of $50 for a one-year plan provides a $5 donation towards SWEET RELIEF’s COVID-19 MUSICIANS FUND starts TODAY (12/2) and ends JANUARY 2nd.

The link to the promo is: nugs.net/sweetrelief

« see more Net News