The deadline to register for the JACOBS MEDIA’s 17th annual TECHSURVEY is DECEMBER 22nd. This year's survey will study the pandemic's impact on everything – radio listening, acquisition of gadgets, and overall changes in lifestyle and habits. It is the radio broadcasting industry’s largest online survey, with more than 500 participating radio stations and 46,000 core radio listeners surveyed last year.

Past surveys have identified trends, smart speakers, voice technologies, on-demand audio and video entertainment options like podcasts and NETFLIX, and the surge in social media usage.

The survey is open to commercial radio stations in the U.S. and CANADA and examines the online habits of radio audiences. Every participating station will be able to see the nationwide results. For a small fee, broadcasters can also see the results for their radio stations. Separate Public Radio and Christian Music companion studies will follow, with registration for each in late WINTER/early SPRING 2021.

