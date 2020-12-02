Underwood

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE will host a musical, family-friendly holiday feature on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 7p (CT) featuring CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MADDIE & TAE and RUNAWAY JUNE. The “CRACKER BARREL Sounds of the Season” event will take place virtually on CRACKER BARREL's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages, and showcase conversations with the artists, holiday games and special musical performances. Get a sneak peek here.

“Being a part of this special collaboration with CRACKER BARREL and my friends, MADDIE & TAE and RUNAWAY JUNE, is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season,” said UNDERWOOD. “Music lifts spirits and is a big part of our holiday traditions, which are as important as ever this year.”

"As this year comes to a close, we want to do something extra special for those craving the comforts of familiar holiday traditions," said CRACKER BARREL SVP and Chief Marketing Officer JENNIFER TATE. "Our hope is that 'CRACKER BARREL Sounds of the Season' will bring joy to families amid these uncertain times and provide a way for loved ones to connect this holiday season – whether celebrating near or far."

Following the event, "CRACKER BARREL Sounds of the Season" will be available to view on all CRACKER BARREL social media channels throughout DECEMBER, and all three artists’ new CHRISTMAS music will be played in CRACKER BARREL stores nationwide.

