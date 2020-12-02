Wilson (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime APPLE PODCASTS executive STEVE WILSON has joined podcast production company QCODE as Chief Strategy Officer. WILSON was with APPLE since 2006, most recently serving as head of marketing for podcasts, and was for many years APPLE's highest-profile podcast evangelist.

“STEVE has directly shaped and bolstered the podcast industry over his many years at APPLE,” said QCODE CEO ROB HERRING. “We are confident he will help take QCODE to the next level in podcasting.”

“The through line in my career has always been a passion for how technology and amazing content can enhance people’s lives. Podcasting empowers individuals to share their voice with the world and promote storytelling which engenders connection and empathy,” said WILSON. “I’m excited to be joining QCODE which is at the forefront of this medium and helping to carve a way forward for scripted fiction in the space.”

QCODE recently added SANDRA YEE LING as VP/Production and MICHELE ZÁRATE as Director of Development and upped TESS RYAN to Producer and DERON JOHNSON to Head of Music.

