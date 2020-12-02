Poster and Deutsch

Music industry innovators and childhood friends, JOSH DEUTSCH and RANDALL POSTER have joined forces to combine their two companies PREMIER MUSIC GROUP and SEARCH PARTY.

PREMIER MUSIC GROUP, LLC, a music agency launched in 2017 by co-founders JOSH DEUTSCH and TERENCE LAM, have acquired the music supervision firm SEARCH PARTY, INC. RANDALL POSTER founded SEARCH PARTY in 2004. POSTER will serve as PREMIER's Creative Director, and SEARCH PARTY’s team will join PREMIER.

DEUTSCH and POSTER have been friends since grade school, growing up together in NEW YORK CITY and attending BROWN UNIVERSITY.

“Can you imagine how much fun it is to all of a sudden have this exciting new opportunity with someone you’ve known since you were 12 years old?” said POSTER. “We have always collaborated with the most interesting and important artists, songwriters, and producers to create inspiring work. JOSH has always held himself to the highest standards in the industry. It makes me feel great how excited he is to embrace not only me but the team I’ve cultivated and the work that we’ve done. In these transformative times, I can’t say enough about that support, friendship, and fortification.”

“I am so inspired by RANDY’s career and grateful to him for trusting my vision for PREMIER,” said DEUTSCH. “RANDY is the consummate cultural curator helping us discover and rediscover music. He is simply the best at painting a sonic picture, helping creators and brands create vivid and authentic musical footprints. Together we will design the category; as more and more of our clients are looking to help develop music-driven content, we are excited to move into new opportunities and partnerships. The integration of the exceptional SEARCH PARTY team, with its deep supervision and production resources, makes perfect sense for Premier, and I am so pleased to welcome RANDY, WINSLOW, MEGHAN, IAN, and MILENA to the PREMIER family.”

