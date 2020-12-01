Herschensohn

Former KABC-A and KABC-TV/LOS ANGELES political commentator, presidential aide, and Republican U.S. SENATE candidate BRUCE HERSCHENSOHN died MONDAY (11/30) at 88, according to the RICHARD NIXON FOUNDATION.

HERSCHENSOHN worked in HOLLYWOOD for many years before being appointed Dir./Motion Pictures and Television for the UNITED STATES INFORMATION AGENCY and then Deputy Special Assistant to President RICHARD M. NIXON in 1972. He joined KABC and KABC-TV as a commentator in 1978-91, and served on RONALD REAGAN's transition team in 1980; running for the SENATE in 1992, HERSCHENSOHN was defeated by BARBARA BOXER. Later, he was a Fellow at the CLAREMONT INSTITUTE and HARVARD's KENNEDY INSTITUTE OF POLITICS.

“One word defines BRUCE HERSCHENSOHN: patriot,” said NIXON FOUNDATION Pres. and SALEM RADIO NETWORK talk show host HUGH HEWITT. “A resonant, mellifluous voice for freedom, he was always calm, always insistent on the truth that people needed to be free, wanted to be free and would be free. Though he’s no longer with us, his role as freedom’s champion will live on through his films, his writings and his students.”

