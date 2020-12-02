New

JIM "JIMBO" KOVACIK and ROBERT "ROB SCORPIO" MICHAEL's PODCAST PDS has partnered with DAVE MORALES and JONATHAN STENVALL's BACKSTAGE OL to launch a new entertainment interview podcast, "THE BACKSTAGE EXPERIENCE." BACKSTAGE OL produces online entertainment news and segments for FOX O&O KRIV-TV (FOX 26)/HOUSTON.

STENVALL said, “I couldn’t think of a better fit for us than the PODCAST PDs. We all have roots in HOUSTON, and being a native Texan, that means a lot to me. I’m really looking forward to working with ROB and JIM to expand the BACKSTAGE OL brand to the next level.”

MICHAEL said, “There is so much potential for this show. Both DAVE and JON have a great work ethic and they are able to bring their own touch to each interview. The content is there and, as we all know, content is king in the podcast business. We want to use our unique experience to help them grow.”

