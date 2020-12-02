Fine

The FCC has proposed a $6,000 fine against JIMMY DALE MEDIA for late license renewal applications for Sports WFMH-A and WMCJ-A/CULLMAN, AL. The licensee attributed the late filings to his "struggling financially" and "working days and many nights" to keep the stations on the air.

In other FCC actions, the Commission reached Consent Decrees with STARADIO CORP. (News-Talk WKAN-A/KANKAKEE, IL; Country WCOY and News-Talk WTAD-A/QUINCY, IL; Country WXNU (X COUNTRY 106.5)/ST. ANNE, IL; and Sports WYKT (105.5 THE TICKET)/WILMINGTON, IL) and TUSCARAWAS BROADCASTING COMPANY (WBTC/UHRICHSVILLE, OH and WNPQ/NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH) to resolve political public file violations. The licensees will be required to adhere to compliance plans but were not fined.

