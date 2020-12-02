Houston

LANCE HOUSTON joins the iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Team. He will be relocating from CHICAGO to ATLANTA, where he will also do afternoons on Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL), a station he previously worked at earlier in his career. At THE BULL, he succeeds MD/pm driver JEREMY “OTIS” MAHER, who departed this week (NET NEWS 12/2).

HOUSTON most recently was PD and evening host for iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO until that station flipped to Rock in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/3). Prior to that, he programmed the company’s Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON, where he also served as iHEARTMEDIA Country format captain. HOUSTON's radio resume also includes programming/on-air positions with WUBL, WPOC/BALTIMORE and WTXT/TUSCALOOSA, AL.

“I’m super-excited about the future,” HOUSTON posted on FACEBOOK TODAY (12/2).

