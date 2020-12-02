Atlanta



ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V103)/ATLANTA has added TYLERCHRONICLES and CHRISTINA “MS. BASKETBALL GRANVILLE as co-hosts to “THE MORNING CULTURE WITH BIG TIGGER.”

SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY said, “Adding TYLERCHRONICLES and CHRISTINA “MS. BASKETBALL” GRANVILLE will not only round out our widely popular morning program, but further establish V-103 as the people’s station throughout ATLANTA. Both possess a unique talent for captivating and entertaining their audiences, and I look forward to introducing them to our listeners as part of their morning routines.”

TYLERCHRONICLES added, “I used to sit in traffic and listen to V-103 in the morning. Now people are sitting in traffic listening to me on V-103 in the morning. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait for this next chapter of my career.”

GRANVILLE said, “I am beyond thrilled and so blessed to be able to share my energy every weekday on ‘THE MORNING CULTURE.”

TYLERCHRONICLES is best known his work as a stand-up comedian in the ATLANTA area. He also has television experience, including as a personality for WeTV on the show “BOSSIP.” Shortly after, TYLER was recruited as a cast member and writer on MTV’s “WILD N’ OUT.”

His podcast MORETHANCULTR led to writing on several projects including the BET Hip-Hop Awards, BET Awards, SOCIAL MEDIA Awards, MICHELLE OBAMA’s “VOTE OR MISS OUT,” and TURNER NETWORK’s upcoming 2021 game show “THE CUBE.”

Athlete, actress, and model CHRISTINA “MS. BASKETBALL” GRANVILLE has been featured in productions such as “RIDE ALONG 2,” TYLER PERRY’S “THE HAVE & HAVE NOTS,” and “DATING IN ATLANTA: THE MOVIE.”

She has also graced the runway for over 50 fashion shows. In addition, GRANVILLE has also worked all over the country hosting major events such as THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL, NCAA FINAL FOUR, NCAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, BLACK ENTERPRISE ENTREPRENEURSHIP SUMMIT, and others.



L-R: Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville, Big Tigger, Tylerchronicles

