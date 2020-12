Kwame Dankwa

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9)/PORTLAND, ME PD KWAME DANKWA has left the building. DANKWA had been at WJBQ since OCTOBER 2019.

Also in PORTLAND, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WBLM Production Dir./midday host TOMMY CARBONE has exited.

