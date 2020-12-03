BONNEVILLE's KOSI AC (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER is set to launch it's annual "Light The House" Radiothon benefiting RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF DENVER, TODAY (12/3) at 6a.

KOSI 101.1 will broadcast live from 6am-6pm from the KOSI 101.1 studios in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO. Listeners are encouraged to donate and become a “Ray of Hope” donor to support the RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE® CHARITIES OF DENVER who continues to offer a loving home away from home to families needing to be near their seriously ill or injured children while they’re being treated at area hospitals.

KOSI Program Director, JIM LAWSON said, “We’re proud to partner once again with the RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE® CHARITIES OF DENVER and join our incredibly generous listeners to help keep families of sick children together and near the medical care that they need. Now more than ever, help is needed for these families."

Click here to donate.

