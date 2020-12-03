iHeartradio Top Songs Of 2020

IHEARTRADIO has released it's top songs of 2020. The list was composed of data which tallied the total audience spins and streams across both IHEARTRADIO broadcast radio stations and digital platforms nationwide. The #1 song of this one-of-a-kind year is "Blinding Lights," by THE WEEKND, which reached an audience of over two billion in just the U.S. alone.

Here's a look at the Top 10 songs and artists on the list:

1. THE WEEKND, Blinding Lights

2. POST MALONE, Circles

3. HARRY STYLES, Adore You

4. DUA LIPA, Don't Start Now

5. LEWIS CAPALDI, Someone You Loved

6. DOJA CAT, Say So

7. LEWIS CAPALDI, Before You Go

8. MAROON 5, Memories

9. BLACKBEAR, Hot Girl Bummer

10. DUA LIPA, Break My Heart

Check out iHeartRadio blog for our full lists to find out who made the top 10 list in each genre.

