New book

A new book tracing the story of legendary Country station KNIX/PHOENIX through the years it was owned by Country star BUCK OWENS has just been published, and is available on AMAZON. Written by radio veteran and former KNIX air personality JIM WEST, “KNIX: The BUCK OWENS Years,” traces the history of the station (now owned by iHEARTMEDIA) beginning in 1968, when OWENS purchased it for $75,000.

According to a book synopsis, “The station struggled along in a competitive marketplace until 1980 when ratings growth saw KNIX hit #1 in the market. What followed was a decade of fan popularity and Country radio industry recognition that made this once-small radio station at the end of a dusty, dirt road in the ARIZONA desert one of the most successful and unforgettable stations in Country music radio history.”

The book is interspersed with historical photographs and comments from past employees during the OWENS ownership years (1968-1999). There is also a timeline history written by the late staffer SANDY LOVEJOY, and a foreword written by BUCK’s son, MICHAEL OWENS, the station’s former VP/GM.

Congratulate WEST on his publication here.

« see more Net News