Here Comes Santa Claus ...

Just 23 days away from CHRISTMAS, and the flips just keep on coming. It's a proven fact that listening to music is a good treatment for mental health issues. And it's no secret that depression and mental health are a BIG concern this year. People are looking for some mental relief from the gloom of 2020 including COVID-19, and radio is stepping up to do its part.

The number of stations flipping to all CHRISTMAS this year has significantly increased and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or home office this year.

If your stations are flipping that ALL SANTA SWITCH, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

