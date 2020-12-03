Theory Of A Deadman's Tyler & Dave

TYLER CONNOLLY and DAVE BRENNER of multi-platinum band THEORY (THEORY OF A DEADMAN) launched their very own podcast, "Band Meeting With TYLER & DAVE" YESTERDAY (12/2). Available on all streaming platforms, TYLER and DAVE's first episode features special guest, longtime friend, and GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar hero MARK TREMONTI of ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI, and CREED.

The pair dig deep with TREMONTI in the debut episode, sharing hilarious anecdotes about his days as a cook at CHILI’s where he nearly got in a knife fight, the dangers of the BUICK SENTRY, guitar gods, and much more.

Next up, TYLER and DAVE host everyone from KARA DIOGUARDI and CHRIS PORTER to HOWARD BENSON and NOODLES of THE OFFSPRING for forthcoming episodes. Drawing on twenty-plus years of experience as interviewees together, TYLER and DAVE assume their position on the other side of the conversation on "Band Meeting With TYLER & DAVE." For updates and new episodes from Band "Meeting With TYLER & DAVE," click here.

THEORY recently released a new version of their single “Strangers” featuring ZERO 9:36. It is available on all streaming platforms now.

