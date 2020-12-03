Toy Field

CUMULUS MEDIA's NASHVILLE cluster and T-MOBILE will collect toys, gifts and cash donations for THE SALVATION ARMY’s FORGOTTEN ANGELS PROGRAM at their 13th annual TOY FIELD on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th, at NISSAN STADIUM. People are invited to come out from 6a-7p (ET) to donate to help fulfill the dreams of many “forgotten children” this holiday season. Curbside donation of toys and gifts for children of all ages and seniors, as well as a SALVATION ARMY kettle for cash donations, will be available along SOUTH SECOND STREETadjacent to the stadium.



THE SALVATION ARMY will reach more angels than ever – including less fortunate children and the elderly. Area commander MAJOR ETHAN FRIZZELL said, to ensure each child has a special holiday, the CHRISTMAS JOY SHOP will provide additional gifts.

