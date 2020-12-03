New Format Coming To KQGO

Following the news that NORTHERN LIGHTS Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3) and Top 40/Rhythmic (GO 95.3)/MINNEAPOLIS is being sold to EMF (NET NEWS 12/1), these talented folks have been displaced and are now available:

PD/middayer CHRISTY TAYLOR christytime@gmail.com

MD/morning host JORDAN ALAMAT jordan.alamat@gmail.com

Afternooner REED PETITPREN R9petitpren@gmail.com

Afternoon co-host/Video Coordinator ZEKE SALO hizeke@gmail.com

CHRISTY TAYLOR said, "I loved GO 96.3, we were just 1 month shy of our 6 year anniversary. We had a vision to build a station around a love of music and this incredible state. And that’s exactly what we executed to the very end. I owe a big thanks to SAM GAGLIARDI for his mentorship and to the POHLADS for 2 different opportunities.

"GO had a truly special relationship with its audience, 'THE GO FAM,' and we couldn’t have developed that without a great team. JORDAN ALAMAT, REED PETITPREN, and ZEKE, who are all incredibly dedicated and tenacious teammates. I’d encourage you to hire any of them!"

"What an indescribable journey!," said JORDAN ALAMAT, who joined GO 96.3 in 2016 and was elevated to MD two years ago. "Rarely do people get the chance to program a radio station and host a radio show in their hometown, and I'm grateful for and humbled by the chance to do that. I'd like to thank CHRISTY TAYLOR, MILES ANZALDO, SAM GAGLIARDI, PETER PARKER, DJ BONICS, and the entireties of the DAVE RYAN SHOW + POWER TRIP MORNING SHOW for allowing me the chance to fail, learn, grow, and repeat on their airwaves. I'd also like to thank all the homies label-side. I recognize all the work you do for your radio partners and artists, and I appreciate you! Lastly, thank you PHOEBE BRIDGERS for making 'Kyoto,' an absolute bop."

REED PETITPREN added, "This squad is so ridiculously talented and passionate. I'm really going to miss this group and this city, so much. I had so much fun here; I'm looking forward to the next chapter and ready to rock."

