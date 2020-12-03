Benztown 50

BENZTOWN will release the seventh annual BENZTOWN 50 List of Radio’s Biggest Imaging Voices, the 50 top voiceover artists in the U.S. and CANADA. The list will be based on several criteria, including number of radio station affiliates, station size and market. BENZTOWN has partnered with P1 MEDIA GROUP to compile and analyze industry data to come up with the finalists. The list is currently in development, and will be released to the industry in early FEBRUARY 2021. Voice talent can apply from now through FRIDAY, JANUARY 8th, 2021, at: https://benztown.com/bz50-apply/.

Commented BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES, “Great audio content and brands succeed in breaking through today’s incredibly competitive listening environment, and brilliant voiceover talent is an essential part of that equation. Voiceover experts attract, excite and captivate listeners, and the world’s best brands tap into the power of that. As a company that creates the highest quality audio content, we are proud to give these professionals the recognition they deserve. We look forward to sharing the results of the BENZTOWN 50 and invite all voiceover pros to apply for this exclusive recognition.”

Added P1 MEDIA GROUP partner KEN BENSON, “A station voice is so much more than a voice reading positioning statements and promos. A voiceover artist is the audio signature of the station and part of the brand DNA. Yet, unlike star radio personalities, nobody knows the voice artist’s name. It’s privilege to partner with BENZTOWN again to reveal and honor these essential radio voices.”

