Congrats Steve!

Each year VOICETRACKER HUB scours the globe to find a broadcaster who can demonstrate the power and versatility that voice tracking can offer to both stations and audiences. This year it was STEVE HARMON of WESTWOOD ONE and THE COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME who claimed the top prize.

Radio Consultant/Author DAVID LLOYD was one of the judges for this year’s contest, and he described HARMON as “A relatable and likeable, engaging pro with enviable voice use.”

On receiving his award, HARMON described it as "wonderful" and “quite a surprise delivery when

we opened the box.”

Steve Harmon - Voice Tracker of the Year 2020 from Voicetracker Hub on Vimeo.

