Former DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (680 THE FAN)/ATLANTA host JOHN KINCADE is returning to his hometown as the new morning host at BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA, starting JANUARY 4th. KINCADE, whose career started at crosstown Sports WIP and who has hosted weekends at CBS SPORTS RADIO and ESPN RADIO and co-hosted SHAQUILLE O'NEAL's "THE BIG PODCAST WITH SHAQ," replaces MARC FARZETTA, who was let go this week.

“We have a very clear vision for what we want to accomplish at the station and adding JOHN KINCADE is a giant leap towards accomplishing those goals,” said PD CHUCK DAMICO. “Our team is thrilled that he chose 97.5 THE FANATIC for his homecoming to PHILADELPHIA. We’re excited about the future!”

“It is with immense honor and pleasure that I’ve been given the opportunity to return home to PHILADELPHIA thanks to BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and the leadership of 97.5 THE FANATIC,” said KINCADE. “From the beginning of my search for a new radio home, my conversations with JOE BELL and CHUCK DAMICO were the most enthusiastic and interesting. It became clear to me that joining the team at THE FANATIC was the best place for me to start this next chapter. With guys I have long respected like MIKE MISSANELLI and ANTHONY GARGANO already there, I knew it would be an honor to join their team.”

