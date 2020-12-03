Schwartz

Former NFL offensive guard GEOFF SCHWARTZ is the latest former player to join the FOX SPORTS RADIO weekend lineup, named co-host of the SATURDAY 3-5p (ET) slot with STEVE HARTMAN, starting DECEMBER 5th. SCHWARTZ has been filling in for CLAY TRAVIS on FSR's "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE" over the last three years and appears weekly with TRAVIS; he is the tenth former NFLer on the weekend schedule.

“I’m thrilled to join FOX SPORTS RADIO and its industry-leading lineup of broadcasters,” said SCHWARTZ. “I look forward to adding to the network’s great coverage of the NFL and beyond, while complementing my work for FOX SPORTS DIGITAL.”

“Building on what’s already the strongest weekend lineup in the game, GEOFF’s entertaining and thoughtful approach takes it up yet another notch,” said PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports Programming DON MARTIN and FSR VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO in a joint statement. “FSR’s talented weekend cast is here to deliver exactly what sports fans want before, during and after games.”

