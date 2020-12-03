Favorite Christmas Songs

The holidays might look a little different this year, but THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP)’s top seasonal songs are bringing comfort and cheer to listeners at home. With holiday music taking over the radio waves earlier than ever, ASCAP names the Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs of 2020.

MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want for CHRISTMAS Is You” (written by CAREY and her fellow ASCAP songwriter WALTER AFANASIEFF; published by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP PUBLISHING, SONY/ATV, KOBALT MUSIC, TAMAL VISTA MUSIC) takes the #1 spot as the most-played holiday hit, according to an ASCAP analysis of streaming and terrestrial radio data. Bilingual classic “Feliz Navidad” returns to the top 25 yet again as it celebrates an incredible 50 years as a holiday favorite.

“It’s never too early for holiday music. And now more than ever, the world needs to be reminded of the hopeful spirit of the season and the cherished memories that these classic songs inspire,” said ASCAP Chairman/Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS. “It is a true joy to celebrate the talented songwriters behind the music keeping the holiday season bright in these trying times.”

Below are the top 25 most played ASCAP holiday songs of 2020*, all written or co-written by ASCAP songwriters and composers. Each song lists ASCAP songwriter credits and copyright date.

“All I Want for CHRISTMAS Is You” by MARIAH CAREY and WALTER AFANASIEFF (1994) “It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like CHRISTMAS” by MEREDITH WILLSON (1951) “A Holly Jolly CHRISTMAS” by JOHNNY MARKS (1962) “Sleigh Ride” by LEROY ANDERSON and MITCHELL PARISH (1948) “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by SAMMY CAHN and JULE STYNE (1945) “Jingle Bell Rock” by JOSEPH CARLETON BEAL and JAMES ROSS BOOTHE (1958) “Rockin’ Around the CHRISTMAS Tree” by JOHNNY MARKS (1958) “Last CHRISTMAS” by GEORGE MICHAEL (1984) “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by EDWARD POLA and GEORGE WYLE (1963) “Have Yourself a Merry Little CHRISTMAS” by RALPH BLANE and HUGH MARTIN (1944) “Winter Wonderland” by FELIX BERNARD and RICHARD B. SMITH (1934) “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by FRED COOTS and HAVEN GILLESPIE (1934) “White CHRISTMAS” by IRVING BERLIN (1941) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by JOHNNY MARKS (1949) “The CHRISTMAS Song” by MEL TORMÉ and ROBERT WELLS (1946) “Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)” by OAKLEY HALDEMAN and GENE AUTRY (1947) “Home for the Holidays” by ROBERT ALLEN and AL STILLMAN (1954) “Feliz Navidad” by JOSE FELICIANO (1970) “Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season” by KAY TOMPSON and IRVING BERLIN (1942) “Santa Baby” by JOAN JAVITS, ANTHONY SPRINGER and PHILIP SPRINGER (1953) “Frosty the Snowman” by STEVE NELSON and WALTER E. ROLLINS (1950) “Jingle Bells” by JAMES LORD PIERPONT; FRANK SINATRA version arranged by GORDON JENKINS (ASCAP, 1958) “Underneath the Tree” by KELLY CLARKSON and GREG KURSTIN (2013) “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Dr. SEUSS and ALBERT HAGUE (1966) “Santa Tell Me” by ARIANA GRANDE and SAVAN KOTECHA (2013

