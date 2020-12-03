Starts Next Week

BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT is teaming with local businesses to present the 2nd ANNUAL GELLO'S BIG TOP TOY DROP to benefit DETROIT area kids.

105.1 THE BOUNCE morning host GELLO will broadcast his show live and is staying on site from 6a-5p DECEMBER 10 through DECEMBER 12 at LAFONTAINE KIA. GELLO's looking for listeners to practice social distancing as they drop off toy donations at this year's drive-up and drop off toy donation site. The donated items will be distributed at LADY JANE’S HAIRCUT FOR MAN WICKED AWESOME WISHES and RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE in DETROIT.

GELLO commented, "“If we have the means or opportunity to help a child. As a community, I think it’s our job to do so! It takes a village and thinking about kids waking up CHRISTMAS morning without a toy is heartbreaking. Let’s do it for the kids!"

In 2019, WMGC and GELLO raised over $40,000 in new toys for children during the holiday season.

« see more Net News