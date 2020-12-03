Diaz (Photo: Twitter @RonDiazWDAE)

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA afternoon "RON & IAN" co-host and longtime TAMPA BAY radio mainstay RON DIAZ has announced his retirement. DIAZ made the announcement on WEDNESDAY afternoon's show, saying that he will bring his radio run to an end on DECEMBER 11th.

DIAZ most recently has been co-hosting afternoons on WDAE with IAN BECKLES, with whom he reteamed in 2018 to fill the afternoon gap left by the passing of another market legend, STEVE "THE BIG DOG" DUEMIG. He previously hosted with BECKLES and later with J.P. PETERSON, and, in 1987-97, was half of the WYNF/TAMPA syndicated morning duo "RON & RON" with RON BENNINGTON, now at SIRIUSXM's comedy channels. He also hosted a solo morning show at Classic Rock WTBT (THUNDER 103.5) between the RON & RON days and WDAE.

