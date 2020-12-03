Debuts Today

iHEARTRADIO and ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT have debuted their new LGBTQ scripted musical comedy podcast "TAMPON ROCK" TODAY (12/3) with the posting of the series' first two episodes. The show, created, written by, and starring ANTHEM division JINGLE PUNKS staffers ALYSIA BROWN, SARAH AUMENT, and SOPHIE DINICOL, tells a lesbian love story set in OAKLAND, following the lead characters' ascendancy with their band, "The G.O.A.L." (The Greatest of All Lesbians).



“We’re so grateful that ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT and iHEARTRADIO gave us the platform to make TAMPON ROCK,” said BROWN, AUMENT, and DINICOL in a joint statement. “TAMPON ROCK is the creative love child conceived in our little quarantine community. Exploring these characters and watching them live their lives while we stayed home has been such a wonderful and unexpected part of 2020. We hope the world enjoys listening to our menstruation jokes as much as we enjoyed writing them.”

"TAMPON ROCK is a hilarious and heartfelt story about life, love and friendship backgrounded by incredible music,” said ANTHEM Exec. Producer BRIAN WAHLUND. “I’m so excited for these stories to be told via ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT and iHEARTRADIO on a wider scale and incredibly inspired by ALYSIA, SOPHIE and SARAH for creating and writing this tour-de-force."

