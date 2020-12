Todd Haller

With URBAN ONE set to assume the controls of Hot AC WLNK(107.9 THE LINK)/CHARLOTTE from ENTERCOM, TODD HALLER has exited his programming and Exec. Producer of the BOB & SHERI SHOW posts.

HALLER is all about his next opportunity, and is easily reachable at toddhallerradio@gmail.com or (704)-996-2036.

