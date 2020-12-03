Rice

Is your station looking for a jock who brings content, localism, relatability, and connection with the listener? Then KEITH C. RICE is your man. KEITH has been up-and-down the dial for over thirty years, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, WTIC (96.5 TIC)/HARTFORD, WBBO (B98.5)/OCEAN ACRES, NJ, WKSS(Kiss 95.7)/HARTFORD, WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN and WAAF/BOSTON.

KEITH is currently hosting Afternoons at HALL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WKNL (100.9 KHITS-FM)/NEW LONDON, and Middays at WILI-FM (i98.3)/WILLIMANTIC, CT and a Weekend swing at WROZ (Fun 101.3)/LANCASTER, PA from his home studio.

Reach KEITH C. RICE at (732) 600-5898, krice@hallradio.net, and Facebook.

« see more Net News