Shriners Hospitals For Children

SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN and CIRCLE NETWORK are joining together to host the "Stories Of Love Telethon," airing on CIRCLE SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th at 8p (CT) from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE. The event, hosted by OLYMPIC gold medalist SCOTT HAMILTON, will aim to raise awareness and funds for the nonprofit health care system.

Artists set to perform include BRAD PAISLEY, SARA EVANS, CECE WINANS and the hospital's own KECHI OKWUCHI. TRACE ADKINS and THE OAK RIDGE BOYS will also be on hand to show their support for the cause. In addition to the musical performances, the event will feature inspirational stories from patients and their families.

“CIRCLE is honored to join SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN in sharing the 'Stories of Love Telethon' with our audience,” said CIRCLE MEDIA GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “The evening will shine a very important light on the work SHRINERS is doing to help change the lives of children in need this holiday season and beyond.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with the CIRCLE NETWORK to present 'Stories of Love,' benefiting our incredible patients,” said SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN Chairman of the Board of Directors JIM SMITH. “We are looking forward to a fantastic evening full of great music and inspiring stories, all in support of the world-class care provided by SHRINERS HOSPITALS.”

