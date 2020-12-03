Patent Application

A patent application by APPLE indicates that the company may be planning a version of a searchable radio station directory using metadata and location to filter the listings, reports APPLE INSIDER. The filing, while hinting that the system could be used by various devices, is short on details of exactly which devices will be used and which hardware might be controlled by the platform.

The patent application is titled "Radio station provider management systems and methods," and the process for which the patent is being applied involves a device receiving station data. It is not specified if the data is via a broadcast (like RDS or HD metadata) or a stream -- removing duplicates and finding available options to receive the programming (AM/FM, stream, HD multicast channel), and serving up the station to the client device.

While iPhones and other APPLE hardware do not currently contain active AM/FM tuner hardware, the patent might also apply to APPLE's CarPlay platform on vehicle infotainment systems. APPLE INSIDER notes that APPLE files many patent applications on a weekly basis, and many do not result in a consumer-facing offering.

