Sadie Black

Former ALPHA MEDIA Alternative WARQ-HD2 (ALT 99.7), Triple A WPCO-A/WOIC-HD2 (94.9 THE PALM), and Classic Rock WMFX (102.3 THE FOX)/COLUMBIA, SC APD/MD SADIE BLACK has joined GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING Hot AC WXMK (MAGIC 105.9)/BRUNSWICK, GA for middays. SADIE will also be working with sister Country WRJY (104.1 THE WAVE) and Classic Hits WSSI (92.7 SSI) doing promotions and social media.

"I am really excited to be working with a small, hyper-local radio group," said BLACK. "Everyone has been really supportive and encouraging here. I was a little nervous to get back on the air after 7 months, but it was definitely like riding a bike. I'm excited to make my mark on BRUNSWICK and the GOLDEN ISLES! MARK, PAUL, IRA, and the entire GIB team is amazing. I'm truly grateful to be working in the industry again; you don't realize how much you love and miss radio until it's gone. It's a part of who I am, and I hope to continue pursuing my passion until I'm too old to do it anymore."

