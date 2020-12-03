Fisher (Photo: Twitter @joefishervu)

Longtime VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY football radio play-by-play announcer JOE FISHER has resigned and entered rehab after what he called in a tweet "unacceptable" behavior in which he "went on the air representing VANDERBILT at a time when I should not have."THE TENNESSEAN reports that THE GAME host WILLY DAUNIC will call the COMMODORES' final two games this season.

In his tweets, FISHER appeared to be referring to his hosting of the VANDERBILT coach's show on CROMWELL Sports WPRT (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE on MONDAY night (11/30), on which he slurred his speech and repeated questions to VANDY Interim Coach TODD FITCH, causing the station to pull the show early.

I have had the honor of being the Voice of the Commodores for 23 years. Recently I went on the air representing Vanderbilt at a time when I should not have. I was unacceptable to me and to the university. I write this to tell you two things. — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

First, as of this morning I am checking myself into a rehab facility to address an issue I've struggled with for a long time. As a result I will be off the grid and out of pocket for a while. Second, I have resigned my position at Vanderbilt effective immediately. — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

I had hoped for a different resolution but that was not to be. I have wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, staff, broadcasters and fans. I will cherish them always. God bless, I love you, and anchor down. Joe — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

