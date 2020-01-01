For A Good Cause

LUCK PRODUCTIONS, CITY WINERY and STEVE EARLE are set to host the sixth annual JOHN HENRY'S FRIENDS benefit concert to raise funds for children diagnosed with autism. In this first virtual fundraiser, STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES will be performing, along with sets from WARREN HAYNES, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, EMMYLOU HARRIS, JOSH RITTER, JASON ISBELL & AMANDA SHIRES, JACKSON BROWNE, GRAHAM NASH, SHAWN COLVIN, MATT SAVAGE and THE MASTERSONS.

All donations raised through the stream will go directly to THE KESWELL SCHOOL in NEW YORK, an educational program for children and young adults with autism. This is a topic dear to EARLE, as his son, JOHN HENRY, attends the school.

Founded on the belief that children diagnosed on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, THE KESWELL SCHOOL provides educational, therapeutic and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families.

