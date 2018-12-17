December 17 & 18

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX will present its "UGLY SWEATER HOLIDAY PARTY" on DECEMBER 17th and 18th live from THE NORTH POLE. Not really! This year's ALT AZ 93.3's holiday concerts will be a fantasy festival live on your radio over two days on 2 stages. Listeners are being asked to submit an UGLY SWEATER wish list lineup of Top 5 all-time favorite alternative bands at altaz933.com. Everyone who submits a wish list is eligible for a present under THE UGLY SWEATER CHRISTMAS TREE that we’ll unwrap during the live broadcast.

"We’ve gotten really good at faking it this year," said APD/MD DUSTIN CARLSON. "After the raging success of our Fantasy Festival concept last Spring with 'MOCHELLA,' we’re decorating for CHRISTMAS, putting on our ugly sweaters and are throwing a party on the radio like you’ve never heard before! Featuring appearances from Santa, Krampus, Elves, The Ghost Of Christmas Past and more!"

« see more Net News