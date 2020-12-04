NITO's First Fundraiser

NATIONAL INDEPENDENT TALENT ORGANIZATION (NITO), the nonprofit organization comprised of over 1,000 independent talent agencies, management firms, associate artists and live touring entities fighting for crucial pandemic relief in Congress, announced YESTERDAY (12/3) their first fundraising initiative, a star studded "Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction."

NITO has partnered with the premier auction site CHARITYBUZZ to curate a selection of guitars and stringed instruments from artists including GEORGE BENSON, LEON BRIDGES, DAVID BROMBERG, MIKE DOUGHTY, FALL OUT BOY, STEVE FORBERT, TOM HIGGENSON / PLAIN WHITE T'S, JACK JOHNSON, WILL KIMBROUGH, MARK KNOPFLER, SONNY LANDRETH, TOMMY LEE, NICK LOWE, STEVE MARTIN, J MASCIS, JOHN MELLENCAMP, PAT METHENY, JIM MILLER, THURSTON MOORE, GRAHAM NASH, TIM O'BRIEN, OK GO, JOHN PETRUCCI, BONNIE RAITT, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, BILL REYNOLDS, JOE SATRIANI, CHRIS SMITHER, LOS STRAITJACKETS, LARS ULRICH, STEVE VAI, KURT VILE, THE WAR ON DRUGS, and WEEZER.

Instruments from all donors listed will be available for a 10 day auction period which concludes SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13th.

"Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction" is open to the public and will help raise crucial funds for NITO's continued efforts to ensure that the live touring industry has a united voice both in WASHINGTON D.C. and in a rapidly changing economy.

