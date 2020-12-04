Jessica Thomas

Multifaceted music company SILO: MUSIC announced THURSDAY (12/3) the promotion of JESSICA THOMAS to A&R. In her role, she is responsible for overall A&R duties for the company working with SILO’s management and publishing rosters.



In 2019 she began her work with SILO: MUSIC, rising quickly up the ladder while helping build the company’s budding publishing division. Heading A&R across their management and publishing clients, she creatively serves their roster of established and burgeoning songwriters/producers including JONAS JEBERG, NEIL ORMANDY, MARTIN WAVE, AIDAN MARTIN, BETTINA BERGSTRÖM, COTIS, CHRIS AVANTGARDE and VAAAL.

NEIL and JACK ORMANDY, Co-founders SILO: MUSIC said in a joint statement, “From her start with SILO: JESSICA has impressed us with her character, drive, and ability to merge the editorial world with her work in the songwriter/producer community. Through her experience as a writer, she has developed a keen ear for up and coming artists, allowing our clients to establish creative relationships with rising artists, writers, and producers at a pinnacle point in their careers. Additionally, during her time with us, JESSICA has created strong friendships with each individual on our roster, showcasing her genuine care for them professionally and personally. We are thrilled to announce this promotion and look forward to watching her flourish in this role.”

JESSICA added, “I couldn’t be more excited to work closely with SILO’s incredible crew of creatives. Being a family-owned business, the company’s culture is that of family, allowing their employees and clients to not only create professional but personal bonds as well. From those relationships comes a genuine passion for their work that is based in friendship. I look forward to doing all I can to propel our clients' careers forward and foster their ever-evolving creativity.”

« see more Net News