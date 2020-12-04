Christmas Radio Provides Uplifting Relief From Pandemic Burnout

The tree in NEW YORK CITY's ROCKEFELLER CENTER is officially up and lighting up 30 Rock Plaza. That means there's no turning back and CHRISTMAS is on the way. This year is very different for not only American's but for people all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts are discouraging travel and big family celebrations and that's having quite an impact on anxiety and depression for everyone. It's a proven fact that listening to music is a good treatment for mental health issues. The Radio Industry is sympathetic to that fact and is embracing it's ability to help with relief from COVID Burnout with CHRISTMAS music..

The number of stations flipping to all CHRISTMAS this year has significantly increased and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or home office this year.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

