‘New Faces Of Country Music Show’ Nominees

Voting for the five performance slots at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2021's "New Faces Of Country Music Show" closes TODAY (12/4) at 11:59p (CT). All full-time employees primarily involved in the programming, promotion and distribution of Country music, including personnel from broadcast radio, satellite radio, television outlets and digital service providers, are eligible to cast a vote here.

This year's candidates are: 19th & GRAND's TENILLE ARTS, MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING, BIG LOUD's HARDY, RCA NASHVILLE's RYAN HURD, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's ASHLEY MCBRYDE, MCA NASHVILLE's PARKER McCOLLUM, RCA NASHVILLE's NIKO MOON, RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's JAMESON RODGERS and RECORDS/ARISTA NASHVILLE's MATT STELL. The five acts with the most votes will comprise the lineup for the show, which will be held during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," set for FEBRUARY 16-19.

