Alice Webb

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has launched MERCURY STUDIOS, a “new multi-faceted content studio to develop, produce, and invest in innovative, music-based storytelling." Based in LONDON and L.A., MERCURY STUDIOS includes global film and TV producer EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT (ERE), which will cease to be an active UMG brand.

MERCURY STUDIOS will build upon ERE’s library that includes nearly 2,000 hours of programming and more than 800 titles of original documentaries.

The division will be led by ALICE WEBB, who was appointed CEO of EAGLE ROCK by UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK, Chairman/CEO DAVID JOSEPH in 2019, following her successful 15-year career at the BBC. JOSEPH will report to UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE.

UMG re-launched POLYGRAM ENTERTAINMENT in 2017 to work on its film and television projects. UMG will launch projects including performance/live, factual/reality, scripted, artist and filmmaker partnerships, plus re-mastering and audio originals

MERCURY STUDIOS will incorporate EAGLE ROCK’s history of filming live performances, which has most recently included live-streamed concerts for artists SAM SMITH, GLASS ANIMALS and THE STREETS, which won the UKMVA’s BEST MUSIC FILM AWARD for 2020.

« see more Net News