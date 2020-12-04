DJ Kaz

ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hip-Hop WXYY (G100.1)/SAVANNAH, GA, has added SOUND1 MEDIA LLC's NEW JACK RADIO WEEKLY with DJ KAZ to its lineup. The two hour show will make its debut on DECEMBER 6th from 10a to 12p (ET) on SUNDAYS.

Station PD MIA MANCE said, “Supporting DJ's who get the THROWBACK vibes and the sounds of one of the best musical eras is the core of what G100 is about. Looking forward to Coastal GA and SC cranking up DJ KAZ SUNDAYS on G100 the THROWBACK STATION.

The show is gaining momentum currently airing in 10 markets, terrestrial and internet, across the country, including KRYC (105.9 THE RHYTHM)/YUBA CITY, CA, and KLBU (94.7 JAMMIN)/SANTA FE, NM.

The show is hosted by DJ KAZ, former radio host at KMVQ/SEATTLE, KFFM/YAHIMA, WA and KRWM/SEATTLE. The unique show plays classic hits of the late '80s and early '90s R&B, hip-hop from the “NEW JACK SWING” era with artists like KEITH SWEAT, GUY, NEW EDITION. JANET JACKSON, HEAVY D, SWV and more.

For more information, contact SOUND1 MEDIA LLC at (206) 653 6561 or contact@newjackradiolive.com.

« see more Net News