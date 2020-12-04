Holds Radiothon For Kids

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Spanish KRZZ (93.3FM LA RAZA)/SAN FRANCISCO-SAN JOSE will host their annual RADIOTHON FOR KIDS to raise funds for the benefit of UCSF BENIOFF CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS.

The live event will begin on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th from 6a to 7p (PT) and will continue SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th same time. Listeners can tune in to patients and their families sharing their stories of healing, dreams, and miracles.

"RADIOTHON FOR KIDS” will be hosted by the KRZZ radio personalities broadcasting live from the UCSF BENIOFF CHILDREN';S HOSPITALS, which is a part of the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL, to serve the area of SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE.

Commented station GSM CHRISTIAN DE LA CRUZ, "Nothing is more important to our future than helping those who devote their lives to the health and well-being of children. It is an honor for 93.3FM LA RAZA to organize this event for the 12th consecutive year and we are proud of our contribution to this community. The power of radio is alive and well in SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE through KRZZ.”

Added Director Of Programming ELENA JOVEL, "The UCSF BENIOFF CHILDREN';S HOSPITALS deeply appreciates the significant efforts of 93.3FM LA RAZA and its listeners along with the commitment they demonstrate by helping the sick children in our community. 'RADIOTHON FOR KIDS' will provide the opportunity for listeners to hear anecdotes directly from patients and their families about the care and recovery obtained through the help provided by UCSF BENIOFF CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS, regardless of their ability to pay for receiving aid."

