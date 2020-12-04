Ready To Party?

ABSOLUT and BEATPORT are teaming up to present NYE 2020, a 20+ hour, 15-city, global NEW YEAR’S EVE livestream party to #DanceAway2020. CARL COX, JAGUAR, JAMIE JONES, TOKIMONSTA, NASTIA are among the DJ's featured who will ring in the NEW YEAR live from different cities around the world.

BEATPORT X ABSOLUT NYE 2020 kicks off before midnight local time in MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA with CARL COX, performing in one of the first 2021 NEW YEAR’S celebrations on the planet. From there, the world’s most ambitious NEW YEAR’S EVE party will bounce to 15+ time zones in all, including SHANGHAI, NEW DELHI, DUBAI, ODESSA, BERLIN, LONDON, SAÕ PAOLO, MIAMI, CALGARY and SAN FRANCISCO before finishing up back in MELBOURNE with a closing set from CARL COX. #DanceAway2020 will be available to watch on BEATPORT’s TWITCH channel, as well as on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK. For a full list of artists, times and more information please visit www.absolut.com/NYE2020.

Top: COX, JAGUAR, JONES; Bottom: NASTIA; TOKIMONSTA

ABSOLUT Global Head of Creative TAD GREENOUGH said, "With human connection more important than ever, we’re looking forward to the moment when we can be together in real life. Building community experiences that allow for connection given the circumstances is incredibly important to ABSOLUT."

BEATPORT Media Group VP ED HILL said, "This has been a challenging year for everyone. But one silver lining has been how the dance community has rallied around live streams to keep the culture that we all love alive. Coming together with ABSOLUT to host this incredible lineup performing from cities all over the world is the best way to send 2020 packing."

