Gloria Estefan (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-winning performer GLORIA ESTEFAN contracted the COVID virus after meeting with a maskless fan. The singer credits vitamins and a strong immune system for avoiding the worst aspects of the disease but reveals she did lose her sense of taste and smell and urges people to wear masks.

ESTEFAN posted to INSTAGRAM that she contracted the disease despite following public-health guidelines. She says the only way she could have been exposed was through a brief interaction with a fan who, she says, wasn't wearing a mask and tapped her on the shoulder and was fairly close to her as they were speaking.

ESTEFAN added, "I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there. Fear was my biggest problem. We’ve got to grab fear and shake it and just do whatever you can to keep your immune system as healthy as you can.”

