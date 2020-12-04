Raises Money

ENTERCOM AC KOSI/DENVER held a live broadcast, hosted by the on-air staff at the KOSI studios, with listeners and sponsors donating $198,710 to support RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES, which continues to offer a loving home away from home to families needing to be near their seriously ill or injured children while they’re being treated at area hospitals.

KOSI morning show host JENNY commented, “My heart is so full today. The people in our community have showed so much love and hope to families in need and it makes me feel amazing to be a part of something so much bigger than me. Thank you to every person that donated today and know you will always be in my heart.”

Added midday host MELISSA MOORE, “It’s a privilege to do this every year but this year is even more special seeing how many families have been hit hard. Our listeners’ hearts are always inspiring and we appreciate the support they continue to give.”

« see more Net News