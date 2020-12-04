Serina Perez

YEA NETWORKS' nationally syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO (TCR) has a new co-host with the addition of SERINA PEREZ. After a two month audition, TCR makes it official and hires the former KMLE and KALV/Phoenix air personality.

PEREZ commented, " It's been a 10-year journey and I have put so much into radio praying for an opportunity like this. I've always stayed positive and determined and it's finally paid off! I'm so thankful to TINO COCHINO RADIO for welcoming me into their family and proving if you work hard, believe in yourself and never quit, nothing can stop you!"

TCR host TINO COCHINO added, "SERINA went above and beyond during her audition and has made it clear that she’s perfect for this position. She’s been chasing her radio dream for years and it’s finally time for it to pay off. SERINA, you’ve earned this and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome you to our family."

TCR is now airing in over 60 cities and for more information on TINO and the crew reach out to mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or scott@yeanetworks.com.

