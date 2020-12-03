Kasper (Photo: Marquee Sports Network)

After 16 years at WRIGLEY FIELD, LEN KASPER is moving from the North Side to the South Side of CHICAGO, leaving the CHICAGO CUBS television booth to join the CHICAGO WHITE SOX as radio play-by-play announcer. The news is being reported by ROBERTFEDER.COM, THE ATHLETIC, and the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES. KASPER is joining DARRIN JACKSON on SOX broadcasts, this coming season airing on GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO. He fills the gap left by the passing of longtime SOX voice ED FARMER last APRIL 1st; ANDY MASUR called the games with JACKSON for the rest of the season.

A report at NBC SPORTS CHICAGO indicated that "one source" said KASPER's slot on MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK's CUBS telecasts will be taken by FOX SPORTS' CHRIS MYERS, who will join JIM DESHAIES on the call.

