Price Disclosed

The price by which NORTHERN LIGHTS BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3)/EDINA-MINNEAPOLIS and Hip Hop KZGO (GO 95.3)/ST. PAUL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is $2.45 million. The price, appearing in the contract filed with the FCC, was not disclosed with the initial announcement of the sale (NET NEWS 12/1).

In other filings with the FCC, CSN INTERNATIONAL applied for an STA to operate K205DM/GLIDE, OR from a temporary pole at the licensed location while the licensed tower is rebuilt following its destruction in a winter storm. CSN also applied for Silent STAs for K260AO/MCCALL, ID due to antenna damage and for K265EY/CASCADE, ID due to a damaged antenna and coaxial cable.

NORTHERN RADIO OF MICHIGAN, INC. has closed on the sale of WSRJ/HONOR-TRAVERSE CITY, MI to GOOD NEWS MEDIA, INC. for $350,000.

And HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of noncommercial Variety WHEI/TIFFIN, OH to SOARING EAGLE PROMOTIONS INC. d/b/a SHINE FM for $43,500.

